Gambia: Security Updates of Observers By the IGP

Addressing the groups of election observers, the Inspector General of Police Yankuba Sonko has stated that his office is doing everything possible to making sure that the forthcoming parliamentary elections to be violent free despite the hitches on some issues. He indicated that election periods are very sensitive especially for the security. "This is because when peace loving individuals are going about their decent politics, some other unscrupulous individuals may want to take advantage of the situation and cause other forms of crime"

IGP Sonko said politically motivated crimes have been reported to them, inevitably, adding some minor troubles were indeed reported in Upper River Region (URR) at two villages Sareh Birum where UDP was denied to hold a meeting by the village head and Sinchu Samba Jawo where UDP's meeting was interrupted by the supporters of GDC.

"Similarly, cases were reported in the Kanifing region. At Talinding, some UDP supporters were attacked by some APRC militants and two UDP Militants sustained injuries. "The police have arrested six suspects in connection to this incident and they are all released on bail while investigation into the matter is still going on." He further said that at Fagi Kunda and Manjai Kunda verbal abuses were reported between the supporters of UDP and APRC. However, the incidents were effectively and professionally handled by the police and some of the stake holders. He assures the election observers, IEC staff and the public of their protection during this crucial moment. He noted that all the security apparatus is working as a team to meet this demand.

The voting process was demonstrated by Mr. Samboujang Jagne, the chief electoral officer. He noted that if a voter enters the polling booth and the presiding officer did not hear the ringing of a bell, that person's attention should be called to ask him or her where they put the marble for a check. Mr. Jagne noted that this time around duty certificates were not issued, adding people should vote at stations where they are registered.