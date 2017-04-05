5 April 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: A Unique Election That May Yield Interest Results

This national assembly election is unique in many respects compared to past elections.

In the first place, it is expected to be the freest, with little or no involvement of governors, chiefs and security forces to influence the outcome of the election.

The Independent Electoral Commission is free from any pressure from the executive, which has enabled it to become more decisive in its decision. Needless to say, the experience of the recent presidential election has emboldened the Commission.

Members of the Coalition have failed either to have independent coalition candidates or any meaningful tactical alliance. This has given rise to a new situation where all political parties are testing their strengths in the first ever election after the demise of the Jammeh regime.

By Friday all results will be known. We will then know how the political forces will align themselves and map a way forward.

