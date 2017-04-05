4 April 2017

Liberia: President Sirleaf Inspects Road Projects in Monrovia Suburbs

Monrovia — President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has inspected several road projects in Montserrado County.

The President was joined on the tour on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 by Public Works Minister William Gyude Moore, Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe, an array of government officials including a number of engineers from the Ministry of Public Works - joined by the implementing partners.

President Sirleaf and entourage commenced the inspection from Red Light drove on the Somalia Drive towards Barnesville Estate Junction; continued to the Kerbah - Diggsville enclave up to the Stockton Creek Bridge under construction along the Somalia Drive where she inspected ongoing road work under the auspices of Japanese-owned Dai Nippon Construction (DNC).

On the Somalia Drive to Barnesville Kerbah road, jubilant citizens including students, commercial derivers and market women lined the route to welcome the President and entourage in appreciation of the President's development agenda.

"Thank you Madam President; We are happy to see you," the elated citizens spoken to indicated.

Briefly interacting with contractors and engineers, President Sirleaf expressed satisfaction over the level of work done so far and urged them to accelerate the pace of work as the rainy season was fast advancing. She commended Dai Nippon Construction Company for its commitment to the implementation of the project.

During the inspection on the Kerbah road, President Sirleaf was briefed by a young female engineer - Ms. Deena Cooper within the employ of the Ministry of Public Works on the various levels and stages of rehabilitation and construction works being implemented by the contractor.

The inspection of road projects also took the President and delegation to Somalia Drive, where Japanese-owned Dai Nippon Construction (DNC) is implementing the construction of the 13.2km road from Freeport to Red-Light.

When completed, traffic congestion along the Somalia Drive will significantly ease and is expected to stimulate economic and enhance social activities.

Meanwhile, during a brief interview with the press, Public Works Minister, William Moore assured President Sirleaf that the road projects will meet targeted dates of completion.

He thanked President Sirleaf for taking time off her busy schedule to assess work being done on various roads across Monrovia and its environs.

The inspection was climaxed at the Stockton Creek Bridge on the Somalia Drive.

