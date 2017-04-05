Liberia: Prince Haakon Visits D. Twe

UNDP Goodwill Ambassador Crown Prince Haakon on Tuesday visited the Dio Twe Memorial High School in the Borough of New Kru Town, near Monrovia.

Dio Twe Memorial High School was named in honor of a well-known politician of the Kru tribe who spoke against ills and maltreatment within the society during the administration of late Liberian President William V.S. Tubman

Sea erosion, due to climate change poses serious threat to the existence of the school. With an enrollment of 1,500 students, the school now finds itself in dire need of assistance in terms of protecting the remaining structures from been wipe away by the Atlantic Ocean.

Students of the school welcome Prince Haakon to their campus with various placards appealing for urgent intervention either by the United Nations or the Government of Liberia.

The students' messages spoke about renovation of the school auditorium damaged by the storm, computer programs for students and stressed the need to help save their school from the sea erosion.

A costal defense project which faces huge financial constraint is said to be underway, but also on a slow pace. Over US$ 600,000 has been provided by the government and partners for project, according to District Rep. Edward S. Forh.

Rep. Forh speaking at the ceremony said houses, churches and soccer pitch have been washed away by the encroaching sea erosion over the years.

Rep. Forh feared the school could also be destroyed by the sea if urgent steps are not taken sooner than later.

Rep. Forh estimated that US$3.5 million is needed for the project to save the school and other communities along the sea erosion belt.

He said that over 300 meters has been lost to the sea over the years.

D. Twe Principal Edward S. Nagbe expressed hope that the visit of Prince Haakon will help alleviate the challenges of the school.

For his part, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway toured the campus of the school including affected areas.

Crown Prince Haakon told the audience that his visit to Liberia is to see progress made in consolidating peace and its planned programs to implement the global agreed Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Prince Haakon explained that it was important to focus on agenda one of the SDGs which speaks about extreme poverty alleviation in all forms and to promote the SDGs.

"Our visit to Liberia is particularly to focus on the SDGs, with regards to the eradication of poverty under Agenda one of the SDGs and it is important to have everyone on board, all government, private sector, the UN, NGOs to work for the achievement of this global agenda (SDGs)" Prince Haakon stressed," he said