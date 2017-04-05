Ghana: MTN Applications (APPs) Challenge Version 4.0 Awards Held in Accra

press release

The 2017 Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN) Applications (APPS) Challenge Awards has been held in Accra.

This year's Awards, was categorized into three participating groups --Tertiary, Freelance and Senior High Schools.

It was organized by MTN Ghana in collaboration with Intercom Programming Manufacturing Company (IPMC) and ZTE Corporation, a leading global provider of telecommunications equipment and network solutions, was the fourth in a series to honour the most innovative digital project developers and showcase their work.

In all, about GHS300, 000 was gifted to winners of the competition which took place on the theme: "Empowering the Youth in Improving Innovative data Projects".

Edem Joseph Morny, Prince Mensah, and Adinan Alhassan together won the overall best app and received a certificate of participation, cash price of ¢20,000, via MoMo and a plaque.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Asher Khan, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)of MTN, disclosed that MTN Ghana was partnering with industry players to commercialize viable Apps Challenge projects through the strategic initiative called Katapult.

Mr Khan urged developers to persevere and come out with innovative user-friendly projects that would satisfy the needs of the users, adding that MTN Ghana would, on their part, continue to make investments in line with the on-going technological transformation.

The mobile application market is inextricably linked with the explosion of smart phone penetration and usage by consumers, and as the smart phone market grew rapidly in Ghana and, especially on the network of Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN), it was imperative that applications were developed locally and tailored to the market.

Thus, in 2011, MTN Group launched a competition for the best Android Mobile Applications from Africa and the Middle East, and in August 2013, the Applications (MTN APPs) Challenge was launched in Accra.

The Apps Challenge competition was introduced by MTN-- in the spirit of living its corporate value of innovation--to encourage local App developers to develop applications that are locally relevant to all subscribers.

MTN's main objective of organizing the competition is to harness local talents in application development, build strong affinity with the developer community and provide an opportunity for developers to market their content via MTN platforms.

The competition in Ghana, therefore, forms part of the broad MTN agenda to increase local content and to help support the country's national development through the creation of locally relevant and user-friendly ICT solutions to individuals and the business community.

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney)