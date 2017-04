The Free State Cheetahs on Wednesday announced the signing of wing Makazole Mapimpi from the Southern Kings.

Mapimpi, 26, is currently playing Super Rugby for the Port Elizabeth-based franchise and will join the Free State Cheetahs in July.

He will therefore be available for Free State in the defence of their Currie Cup title.

Mapimpi represented Border since 2014 and started playing for the Kings in this year's Super Rugby competition.

Source: Sport24