Burundi: Weapon Seizure Causes Fear Among Nyanza-Lac Residents

After the consecutive seizure of weapons in Nyanza-Lac Commune of Makamba southern province, residents of the locality fear a possible security destabilization. The administration reassures.

Seven weapons have been seized in Kazirabageni zone of Nyanza-Lac Commune in Makamba southern province of Burundi in one week. Seven people were arrested for investigation.

On 30 March, four weapons and about 200 bullets were seized and four people arrested by the police in the same locality. On 1 April, three weapons were also discovered on Buheka hill of Kazirabageni zone in the house of a man known as "Rumbeti". "He was arrested with his son and a housekeeper", say residents of the area. His relatives call for thorough and independent investigations given that the weapons were found in a goat barn.

From 3 April, residents of the locality say there is an increased presence of the security forces. They are patrolling the hills of Rukambasi, Rukimba and Buheka in Nyanza-Lac Commune.

Gad Niyukuri, Governor of Makamba southern province says seven weapons, 15 cartridges and about 400 bullets were seized last week in Kazirabageni zone in Nyanza-Lac Commune. "The arrested people were known to be using weapons to disrupt security in the locality", says Niyukuri.

The Governor also says that no one is persecuted in the province because of political convictions. "There isn't any opponent in Makamba province. We all work together for the development and consolidation of peace and security in the country", he says.

Makamba province Governor denies that there would be armed groups in his province. "The patrol of the security forces in the area is part of their daily activities. Those who say there are armed groups that have infiltrated into the area seek nothing but to destabilize security", he says.

Since Burundi has plunged into the cyclical crises, residents from Buheka, Mukungu and Muyange zones of Nyanza-Lac Commune in Makamba Province have fled to the neighboring countries. Today, they fear a possible resumption of a crisis that would force them into exile again.