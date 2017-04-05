South Africa: The Provincial Commissioner Condemns the Killing of Two People

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has today condemned in the strongest terms the brutal mob-killing of two people and attempted killing of two others in an incident which occurred on the 2017-04-04 at Ga-Kgwete Village in the Mecklenburg Policing area outside Lebowakgomo.

The General reiterated his call to all members of the Community to refrain and stop taking the law into their own hands by attacking and killing suspected persons but to rather hand over the alleged suspects to police.

“We are calling on all community members to desist from acts of vigilantism and the so-called mob justice. The police will act mercilessly against anyone who participates in these violent activities" said General. He concluded by stating that the police must be given the space to investigate any alleged offence.

This condemnation comes after the allegation of business robbery in which the complainant was attacked and robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes and airtime vouchers by unknown suspects who were armed with firearms.

The suspected persons fled the scene in two cars. Members of the community then mobilized and followed them and during that process, the suspects shot two community members but this did not stop the pursuit. The suspects were subsequently caught on top of the mountain. They were then assaulted and two of them were burnt to death. The other two were severely assaulted and are still recuperating in hospital with serious injuries.

Two counts of attempted murder and two counts of murder have been opened for investigation.

Both the deceased and the injured suspected persons are still unknown and are aged around their twenties.

The two community members who were shot by the fleeing suspects have been admitted in hospital with serious injuries.

There is no arrest on this mob-attacks and the Police investigations are still continuing.