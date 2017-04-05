South Africa: Social Development On Payment of Social Grants

press release

Service delivery, happiness and delight were the order of the day when cash payment of social grants went ahead smoothly as scheduled from 3 April, 2017. Millions of beneficiaries accessed their money at South Africa Social Security Agency (SASSA) cash pay points across the country without incident.

This brought to an end any anxiety and uncertainty which may have lingered amongst beneficiaries who were concerned about the payment of their grants this month.

By close of business on April 3, 2017, more than 2,6 million beneficiaries were paid to the value of R3,1 billion. On the the second day (April 4, 2017) more than 1 million beneficiaries were paid to the value of R1,2 billion.

The Minister of Social Development, Ms Bathabile Dlamini visited paypoints around Soweto and Soshanguve in Gauteng and interacted with beneficiaries as they received their money. The Minister reiterated that government will continue to ensure that social assistance is given even beyond this period and once again apologised for the anxiety and uncertainty caused.

The Minister also took the opportunity to educate and inform beneficiaries that only the SASSA branded card with the Coat of Arms was the legitimate card and any other card does not belong to Government.

Meanwhile the Deputy Minister of Social Development, Ms Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu accompanied by Telecommunications and Postal Services, Minister Siyabonga Cwele visited pay points in Mpumalanga. Many beneficiaries were elated and relieved to receive their grants and business was also booming around the pay points.

These pay points continue to serve as meeting places for beneficiaries and promote social cohesion and bring about business opportunities for a large number of vendors thus making a huge contribution to their local economies.

Minister Dlamini said they were humbled by the reception and the respect they received in communities as they embarked on the monitoring. She also took the time to thank government officials who assisted since the beginning of payment cycle for this month. "We cannot take for granted the determination by officials of Government across all Departments, their efforts did not go unnoticed," said Minister Dlamini.

Payment of social grants will continue across the country until the end of the current payment cycle on 22 April 2017. Beneficiaries and members of the public are encouraged to call the SASSA call centre on 0800 60 10 11 for any enquiries related to their social grants.

Issued by: Department of Social Development