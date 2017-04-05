5 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Pay Doctors for Days On Strike, Orders Uhuru Kenyatta

By Patrick Lang'at

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered that doctors be paid salaries for the three months they were on strike.

However, the president has warned the doctors against going on strike again, saying they will be sacked if they do so.

Mr Kenyatta was speaking Wednesday in Ndenderu, Kiambu County where he went to popularise the Jubilee Party.

He was accompanied by his deputy William Ruto who dismissed opposition coalition Nasa's plans to have a parallel tallying of the August election results.

"Nowhere in the world is an election won on the account of announcing yourself a winner," Mr Ruto said.

