Uganda: Kanyamunyu to Appeal Against Court's Decision to Deny Him Bail

Kampala — Matthew Kanyamunyu, the key suspect in last year's murder of child rights activist Kenneth Akena, has notified court that he intends to appeal against judge's decision to deny him bail.

"Take notice that the appellant being dissatisfied with the decision of the High Court Criminal Division, intends to appeal to the Court of Appeal against the whole judgment," reads a notice filed before the court on April 4 through Alaka and Company Advocates.

On March 28, the High Court presided over by Justice Yasiin Nyanzi denied Kanyamunyu bail pending his trial saying court has a duty to protect society from lawlessness.

However the same judge released on bail Kanyamunyu's co-accused Joseph Kanyamunyu and Cynthia Munwangari pending their trial in the High Court. They were released after the Director of Public Prosecutions indicated that they were mere accessories before or after the commission of the murder.

Justice Nyanzi explained that although Matthew still enjoys the presumption of innocence until proven guilty, he is "disfavoured by the fact that court has a duty to protect society from lawlessness given the nature of the allegations against him."

The judge said he reached the decision to reject Kanyamunyu's bail application "... after being persuaded by the affidavit of State Attorney Ms Barbra Masinde who deponed to the effect that Kanyamunyu has the capacity to interfere with witnesses and evidence which was revealed to him on January 31 while being committed to the High Court by Nakawa Magistrate's Court."

Justice Nyanzi explained that he was forced to look at the committal proceedings which contained a lot of details about the suspect and the case but would not delve into its details in order not to bias the trial.

The prosecution states that the three suspects on November 12 last year while on Kampala-Jinja Road near Malik Car Bond, opposite Uganda Manufacturers Association Show Ground in Nakawa conspired to kill Akena and or to conceal their culpability in the murder.