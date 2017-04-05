5 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Ratings Downgrade Will Be Negative for Metros - Van Rooyen

Tagged:

Related Topics

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister David van Rooyen says metros will not escape financial hurt if the country's credit ratings are downgraded.

Van Rooyen was addressing the media on Wednesday at the launch of the third Presidential Local Government Summit, to be opened by President Jacob Zuma on Thursday.

During a round of questions, Van Rooyen admitted that credit reviews on some of the country's metros by ratings agencies would affect their functioning.

"Ratings are important for those institutions trapped in the trend of borrowing money," Van Rooyen said in answer to a News24 question.

"The bulk of our municipalities are funded nationally, and those like cities which have provisions to borrow, if they are rated negatively, that will of course affect their standings in the market.

"Any downgrading will be regrettable."

However, Van Rooyen said that municipalities were better positioned - at least in the short-term - as their medium-term budgets had already been approved.

DA MP Kevin Mileham on Wednesday said the party was deeply concerned about the effect a downgrade could have on municipalities.

He said that Moody's placing the cities of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Cape Town on review this week showed the effects of Zuma's "negligence" and would be felt in service delivery.

"Downgrades, through no fault of the local governments themselves, would mean that the cost of servicing debt will rise, and this will take funds from service delivery and job creation," Mileham said.

He said it would be harder for local governments to attract investment at a time "when it is sorely needed".

Source: News24

South Africa

Myths That Could Be Standing Between You and the HIV Prevention Pill

A single daily tablet could slash your risk of HIV infection, could it be for you? Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.