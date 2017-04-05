South Africa: Duo Sentenced for Rape

press release

The South African Police Service is committed to fighting, investigating crime and ensuring that perpetrators are brought to the book. This became evident when two men, Alfred AL Steto (25) and Granville Hermanus (21) were sentenced to 15 years imprisonment respectively for rape. The sentencing was handed down at Phillipstown Regional Court.

On 18 May 2013 at about 02:00, the two accosted the victim while she was walking home from a local tavern at Witblok in Phillipstown. They dragged her to the yard of a nearby church and took turns in raping her. The victim could identify one of the suspects and they were both arrested on the same day.

The Provincial Management in the Northern Cape has welcomed this sentences and commended the investigating team.