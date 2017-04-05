5 April 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Duo Sentenced for Rape

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The South African Police Service is committed to fighting, investigating crime and ensuring that perpetrators are brought to the book. This became evident when two men, Alfred AL Steto (25) and Granville Hermanus (21) were sentenced to 15 years imprisonment respectively for rape. The sentencing was handed down at Phillipstown Regional Court.

On 18 May 2013 at about 02:00, the two accosted the victim while she was walking home from a local tavern at Witblok in Phillipstown. They dragged her to the yard of a nearby church and took turns in raping her. The victim could identify one of the suspects and they were both arrested on the same day.

The Provincial Management in the Northern Cape has welcomed this sentences and commended the investigating team. E

South Africa

Myths That Could Be Standing Between You and the HIV Prevention Pill

A single daily tablet could slash your risk of HIV infection, could it be for you? Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.