5 April 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: #NocCnfidence - ANC MPs Should Abide By Their Oath of Office and Put South Africa First

press release By Phumzile Van Damme MP

The ANC's press briefing today, setting out the party's continued support for Jacob Zuma, shows more clearly than ever before just how much it has changed.

It is no longer the party of uTata Madiba and many others who fought for our precious Constitutional Democracy.

It is a party that will allow our economy to be captured by those who are more concerned with lining their pockets, than putting the best interests of more than 9 million unemployed people first.

Indeed, it is now clear that Jacob Zuma is the ANC and the ANC is Jacob Zuma.

The ANC cannot be exempt from their role in the crisis our country faces today. They have allowed a culture of impunity to take root, defending Jacob Zuma at every turn, breaking institutions in the process and undermining our democratic project as a result. This is what allows an arrogant man to fire top-performing Ministers whenever he chooses.

The ANC cannot be "saved" and it will not "self-correct". What we have seen over the last two weeks, in particular, and over the last ten years, in general, is a corrupted organisation now expressing its corruption in more visible ways.

South Africa needs real change to move our country forward again.

It is now up to our Parliament to do what the Constitution has asked us to do, and protect our democracy. This is the institution that hired Jacob Zuma and it is the only institution that can fire Jacob Zuma.

The DA continues to have faith that individual Members of Parliament will see the light during the Motion of No Confidence debate. We urge them to ignore their party bosses, and their determination to defend corruption, and put South Africa first.

This is what our oath of office demands of each and every one of us. We have sworn to be faithful to the Republic, and obey, respect and uphold our hard-won Constitution.

Now is the time to do so. We call on all Members of Parliament, no matter their political affiliation, to stand up for our country, and put our economy, democracy, and Constitution first again by removing President Jacob Zuma.

Phumzile Van Damme MP

DA National Spokesperson

South Africa

