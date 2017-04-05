South Africa: Trade and Industry Participates in Latin America Aerospace and Defence Trade Fair

press release

SA Companies participate in Latin America Aerospace and Defence Trade Fair in Brazil

Eighteen South African companies in the aerospace and defence sector are participating and exhibit their products in the Latin America Aerospace and Defence (LAAD) trade fair taking place in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil from 4-7 April 2017. All participating companies received financial support from the Department of Trade and Industry's (the dti) Export Marketing and Investment Assistance Scheme (EMIA).

The LAAD trade fair takes place every two years bringing together international companies that specialise in supplying equipment and services to armed forces, special forces and security services, as well as consultants and government agencies.

According to the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies, LAAD is an excellent platform to promote South African aerospace and defence companies and expose them to export opportunities.

"South African companies have developed highly specialised skills and products to market their expertise and collaborate with other Brazilian companies. The LAAD trade fair will build a consistent presence and image of the South African defence products and services in Latin America and globally," says Davies.

South Africa's participation in the LAAD 2015 trade exhibition, indicated that exports sales concluded at the event by the dti-supported companies amounted to R15 million on-the-spot and export sales concluded six months after the exhibition amounted to R253 million.

Issued by: Department of Trade and Industry