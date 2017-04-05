South Africa: Limpopo ANC Denies Premier Recall Rumours

The ANC's convener in Limpopo, Ruth Bhengu, on Wednesday denied speculation that Premier Stan Mathabatha will be recalled, saying nothing warrants it.

Media reports over the weekend said Mathabatha was called to explain why he should not be fired.

Briefing the media on Wednesday after an African National Congress provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting Bhengu confirmed that a faction had gone to Zuma asking for Mathabatha's removal without the knowledge of the PEC.

She said calls for Mathabatha's removal also triggered an urgent special PEC meeting to discuss how the faction approached Zuma.

"The reason for us to call the meeting was that there were rumours through the media that the premier is being recalled but over and above that the [national executive committee] deployees were called by ANC officials to an urgent meeting in Parliament," said Bhengu.

"In that meeting, it came out those delegation were not mandated by the PEC, and the issue of recalling the premier was not processed by the PEC. There was no assessment of the premier which will then resulted in the PEC taking a decision to recall the premier," said Bhengu, who was deployed to the province four years ago.

She was deployed by Zuma as part of a team tasked to put an end to factionalism in the province which resulted in former premier Cassel Mathale and his executive committee being recalled due to irreparable "institutionalised factions".

Bhengu said Mathabatha's leadership track record and performance are the opposite of his predecessor's.

Succession debate

She said Mathale's executive committee's disbandment was not led by individuals but was done through open consultation.

"Even the disbandment of the committee led by former premier Mathale was a process of consultation; it did not happen because certain individuals went to national leaders and proposed [a] recall."

Bhengu said there was stability in the ANC in the province, within the organisation and in government, since Mathabatha took over as the leader.

"In all ANC meetings we don't experience what we used to experience wherein private security will be brought and even ourselves will be protected by police to convey decision taken by ANC, and that is no longer happening, that is stability."

Bhengu said Mathabatha's executive managed to marshal the province out of a financial crisis, which saw the province technically bankrupt in 2011 after incurring high unauthorised expenditure and accumulating an unserviceable overdraft.

None of the province's departments are still under administration, Bhengu said.

"In our view there is relative stability," argued Bhengu.

Provincial secretary Knocks Seabi said members who approached Zuma did not represent the PEC's view.

Mathabatha and Seabi are alleged to have different views on the ANC succession debate with Seabi being linked to the so-called premier league.

Source: News24