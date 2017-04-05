South Africa: Dlodlo Tasks 'Fit and Proper' SABC Interim Board With Fixing Financials

New Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says she has directed the new SABC interim board to urgently address the broadcaster's failing financials.

Dlodlo and new Deputy Minister Thandi Mahabehlala visited the broadcaster on Tuesday in their first meeting with SABC executives and the new interim board since their swearing in on Friday.

In contrast to former minister Faith Muthambi's attempts to halt the board's work, Dlodlo directed the interim board to start working "with immediate effect".

"As a government shareholder representative, Minister Dlodlo is confident that the interim board is fit and proper to resolve the issues the SABC is faced with," a ministry statement said on Wednesday.

The interim board should work with the executives to revive the financial position of the broadcaster, and report back before the end of this week, the statement said.

Other issues she was briefed on were governance challenges, the funding model, and proposed legislation that could further affect the broadcaster.

Cash shortage

SABC spokesperson Kaiser Kganyago on Tuesday said the most pressing matter facing the SABC was fulfilling all its financial obligations, including payment of service providers.

A SABC memo sent to general managers last week said that, after March salaries were paid, the broadcaster would not be able to pay all its bills, as it was drawing on the last of its reserves.

Muthambi, who lost her position as minister in President Jacob Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle last week, told members of the interim board last Wednesday that they could not proceed with their job until they had been vetted by the State Security Agency.

Her letter to the board members came less than a week after Zuma approved their appointments.

Muthambi said she would countersign Zuma's decision after security clearance had been granted, as allowed by a section of the Constitution, in favour of the sitting minister.

She has since been made minister of public service and administration.

Source: News24