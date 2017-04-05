5 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Kings Centre Murray Heading Home

Experienced centre Waylon Murray has been withdrawn from the Southern Kings touring squad in Australia after injury struck at training ahead of the side's Super Rugby encounter with the Western Force on Sunday.

The 30-year-old centre, who had started in all five of the Kings' Super Rugby matches played so far, sustained a hamstring injury during training in Perth on Tuesday.

Murray will be travelling back home to South Africa on Thursday, where he will undergo further scans on the left hamstring in Port Elizabeth.

Southern Kings head coach, Deon Davids, has called in former South Africa Under-20 player Wandile Mjekevu as a replacement for the injured Murray.

The 26-year-old Mjekevu was kept out of action from the start of the 2017 Super Rugby campaign with a foot injury which he successfully overcame.

Mjekevu arrives in Perth to join the rest of the Southern Kings squad on Wednesday.

Mjekevu will join Berton Klaasen and Luzuko Vulindlu as options when Davids selects his team to take on Western Force.

