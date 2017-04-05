Para-triathlete Sebastian Crawford clinched a second consecutive national title in the Men's PT3 Category at the recent SA Triathlon Championships in Free State and has his sights firmly set on much bigger achievements in 2017.

Cerebral Palsy sufferer Crawford has been competing in triathlons for the past three years and has competed on the international stage but his focus at the moment is taking on the continent's best at the African Championships next month.

'It's great that I was able to defend my national title and to do it in tough conditions was a huge confidence booster,' the Westville resident mentioned. 'The swim was very rough with the wind picking up on the bike leg and then the run was also really tough so I am really chuffed with my effort in the hard conditions.

'It shows that the hard work is starting to pay off but I need to start focusing on the African Champs in Tunisia next month.'

The Synergy Logistics/Pick n Pay Westville Junction sponsored athlete has been working tirelessly to improve every aspect of his racing and with a strong swimming pedigree he knows that his other disciplines will need improving.

Having taken up the sport in 2014, Crawford has come on in leaps and bounds with a number of high-profile wins under his belt. Being able to take on the best in the world later in the year is going to be another major stepping stone for him.

'My run is definitely my biggest downfall and I'm going to be working really hard on improving that element before African Champs and the World Champs in Rotterdam in September.

'With the help of everyone at Prime as well as the EADP I am always in really good shape for events. The team there have been invaluable in looking after me and making sure that I am always in tip top conditions for races,' Crawford added gratefully.

Setting targets and goals is an important part of being a professional sports person and Crawford has nailed down some daunting goals for his immediate and long-term future.

'If I can win the African Championships and finish in the top three at the World Championships then I will be incredibly happy. Looking further my ultimate goal is going to be the Paralympics in 2020,' he commented.