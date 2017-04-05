Ghana: Aryee Charges Women to Wage War Against Corruption

Ho. — The Founder and Leader of Salt and Light Ministry, Rev. Dr Joyce Aryee says Ghana needs a new generation of people who would be much committed to transforming the country to an appreciable standard.

She has, therefore, challenged Christian women to be in the forefront to help in bringing the needed change in the country by waging relentless war against corruption.

Rev. Dr Aryee noted that women formed the greater part of Ghana's population and that it was possible for women group of the Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) Church as well as other women groups in the country to take bold decisions.

According to her, one of the major problems confronting Ghana now was corruption and charged the women to stay awayfrom corrupt practices and rather be honest in all their activities.

Addressing the 3rd National Women Leaders Delegates Conference of women fellowship of the Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) Church, Ghana, in Ho, Rev. Dr Aryee said there was no reason for Ghana to be poor and commended the EP Church for the seriousness it attached to agriculture urging the church to deepen agriculture activities to attract the youth.

Touching on the Conference theme" Be Bold, Strong and Break New Grounds" , the Rev. Dr. Aryee who was also the former Chief Executive of the Ghana Chamber of Mines called on the church to take the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government's policy of "one district, one factory " serious because it is a new grounds that would transform the economy.

According to her the Ghanaian woman was always afraid to establish a new business.

"A Ghanaian entrepreneur, Nkulenu started her business in a small way as she broke new grounds from her kitchen but the problem facing many women in breaking new grounds in businesses is that many people failed to move away from their comfort zones to make a difference."

Rev Dr. Aryee said the time had come for Ghanaians to change their attitude towards development. To her breaking new grounds that would lead to development was not all that difficult but the major difficulty was the inability to change our attitudes to achieving such goals.

She continued that politics should not divide Ghanaians noting that there was the need to live together as one people with a common destiny.

According to her, our diversities should not divide us as a nation but rather strengthen us, stressing that the fear of God should be upheld at all times.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa lauded the efforts of the EP Church National Women conference and hoped that at the end of the conference, women would be encouraged to take up bold decisions that would help them to overcome tough challenges both physical and spiritual.

Dr. Letsa said it was important for women to be at the forefront to correct the negative perceptions against them and that the time has come for women to face the challenges confronting their growth and development.

"Freedom has never come to anybody on a silver platter", he noted, pointing out that if women were not encouraged to stand for elections for the position of members of Parliament, their representation in Parliament would still not be enough.

The Regional Minster assured the Christian Women Leaders that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by President Nana Akufo Addo would create the enabling environment for women's participation in all sectors of the economy.

The Queen Mother of Ho-Dome, Mama Atrato III who chaired the function, expressed regret that that many Christian women after several years of propagation of the gospel were still visiting shrines.

According to her "Dahome juju" are currently on sale in Ho with the radio stations providing the platforms for juju business people.