Liberia: Imam Council 'Demands' Muslim Holidays

Photo: Radio Okapi/Ph. John Bompengo

The country's Imam council says Muslims have been marginalized for years.

The National Imam Council of Liberia has ended its third annual assembly with a call for the Liberian Government to grant two national holidays to Muslims in the country.

In a resolution at the end of the assembly Monday read by its National Chief Imam Sheikh Ali Krayee, the Council said the time has come for the government to declare two of the most important Muslims' events that occurred every year, including end of Ramadan as national holidays.

The Imam Council said over the years, Muslims have been marginalized, even though they were in Liberia prior to its independence.

The Council said giving Muslims two national holidays is not a big ask, as such, government must do all it can to ensure the request of the council is considered.

Continuing, the National Imam Council also called on the government to employ Muslims at every government ministries and agencies as chaplains so that they can spiritually minister to Muslims at those institutions.

Imam Krayee said Liberia no longer has the luxury of time to give Muslims their full rights like their Christian brothers and sisters.

He said the time is now for the government to act and act properly, adding "we can no longer wait... we been patience for years... "

The Council among other things called on the National Elections Commission (NEC) and the Supreme Court of Liberia to justly and transparently discharge their duties, as Liberia goes to the polls on October 10, 2017.

It further called on the government and partners to work with every stakeholder, especially the religious community so as to ensure peaceful transition.

The two days Annual Assembly was attended by Imams from the 15 counties.

It was held under the theme: "Enlightening The Nation; Inspiring The Generation.