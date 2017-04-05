Liberia: Red Cross Donates to 185 Flood Affected Population

The Liberia National Red Cross Society said it has donated building materials to 185-people from 38 households affected by flood in Margibi County.

In a statement, the entity said the building materials provided on March 31, 2017, included more than fifty five bundles of 28 gauge zincs, seventy five pieces of combings and thirty seven boxes of roofing nails.

The Liberian Red Cross has early provided planks, nails and other essential building materials to the communities as part of its recovery support to the affected population.

The Manager for the Liberian Red Cross Disaster Management Christopher Olu Johnson said in a release that the Red Cross is impartially offering hope and support to enable the affected population to rebuild their homes with dignity.

An unprecedented flood badly hit lower and upper parts of Margibi and destroyed homes, damaged the mean of livelihood and internally displacing more than 15,000 people in 49 communities in June 2016.

The Liberian Red Cross as part of its emergency response provided relief assistance of non-food items including sleeping mats, pots, buckets, blankets, slippers, laundry soap, lappers and water guide among other to over 2,500 affected people from 500 families.

The Red Cross emergency response started on the 1st of July 2016 immediately after the floods were reported. At the same time, the Liberian Red Cross over the weekend started the distribution of non-food items to over sixty households from the West Point Community relocated in the VOA community in Brewersville.

The non-food items including mosquito nets, buckets, pots, laundry soap and water guard are meant to address some of the pressing needs, raise their standard of living and help prevent malaria and improve their health status.