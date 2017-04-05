Liberia: U.S.-Based Group Donates Generators to Schools, Health Centers

A U.S. - based group called View of Light has donated five generators worth US$2,000 to schools and a health facility in Montserrado and Bomi Counties. The humanitarian group made the donations on Monday, 3 April to two high schools, a college, and a health center. Institutions that benefited from the 2,000 Surge Watts portable generators include John L. Divine Memorial High School and Diana E. Davies High School in Brewerville.

Other beneficiaries include the Bomi Community College, and health centers in Bomi County and Brewerville. The Chief Executive Officer of the Organization Mr. Molley Jones said the donation was made in order to fulfill his promise made in 2013 when he visited Liberia.

Presenting the items on behalf of Mr. Jones, Montserrado County District 17 Rep. William V. Dakel said the items will help to reduce the hard time students and teachers face to print test. He said the machine will also provide light for health workers. The institutions thanked the View of Light organization for the donations.