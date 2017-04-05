5 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Court Entertains Testimonies of Witness

By Fatou Gassama

A police Prosecution Witness, Junkung Njie on Monday, testified as a witness in obtaining money by false pretence and personation trial against Modou Mboob, before magistrate A R Bah of the Brikama magistrates' court.

In his testimony, Njie told the court that, on the 21st of June 2016, while he was passing by the police station, one CID officer invited him to listen to the statements the accused person has to say out for him to be a witness.

He said upon entering the police station, he saw the accused person sitting with CID officers and asked him to listen to the account of the accused.

He said, the accused accepts liability, thump printed the statement, and the CID officer also signed it. After this statement of the witness, the police prosecutor Sergeant 2294 Jammeh announced the closure of their case and the matter was adjourned to 26th of April 2017.

