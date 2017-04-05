Gambia: Defense Objects Prosecution's Application in Prison Warders' Case

Lawyer P. Gomez, the defense counsel for the two prison warders charged with aiding and abetting' Abdoulie Ceesay, former managing director of Taranga FM Radio Tuesday objected to prosecution's application for an adjournment. He urged Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie of the Banjul Magistrates' Court to expunge the investigating police officer's evidence.

Gomez made the objection when the state prosecutor B. Jaiteh informed the court that the case was for the IPO to continue his testimony and that efforts were made to secure his presence in court. He disclosed that, the witness said he was busy and would not make it to the court. At this juncture, the prosecutor, B Jaiteh applied for the court to grant an adjournment in order to secure the presence of the witness in court.

Reacting to the prosecutor's application, the defense counsel P. Gomez, said records indicated that the case had been adjourned for more than three occasions at the instances of the prosecution, stressing that continuous adjournment of the case, will cause a violation of accused person's right. He further argued that it is an open secret that arrest of his client was made because of an allegation that they had a hand in the escape of Alhagie Ceesay as indicated on the charge sheet.

Gomez asserted that, the entire arrest was based on suspicion. "The witness saying he is busy is lack of respect to the court and that justice delay is justice denied," he said.

In replying to the defense argument, the state counsel, B. Jaiteh submitted that his witness is not just an ordinary witness but a material witness in the case. He noted that adjournments are entirely at the discretion of the court, thus craving the indulgence of the court to grant his application for an adjournment.

The trial magistrate in her ruling granted the adjournment and however, warned the prosecution that the court will expunge witness evidence if he is absent on the next adjourned date.

Hearing continues on the 13th April, 2017.