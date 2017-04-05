Gambia: Sira Wally Ndow-Njai, Others Discharged

The High court in Banjul, presided over by Justice Agbola on Tuesday discharged Sira Wally Ndow-Njai and 9 other top officials in the former government.

This development followed the prosecution's move of filing a Nolle Proseque to discontinue with the prosecution of the case.

The presiding judge after hearing the submissions of the Deputy Director of Public Prosecution (DDPP), M.B. Abubacarr, said having regard to the Nolle Proseque filed on the 31st March 2016, the accused persons are discharged pursuant to section 68 of the criminal procedure code.

Madam Njai alongside Momodou O.S Badjie, Fafa Sanyang, Cherno Marena, Seedy Kanyi, Muntaga Momodou Sallah, Momodou Taal, Louie Moses Mendy, Noah Touray and Madun Sanyang were charged with offences ranging from conspiracy, neglect of official duty, disobedience of statutory duty, and destroying evidence.

The prosecution alleged that, Sira Wally Ndow-Njai, Momodou O.S Badjie, Fafa Sanyang, Cherno Marena, Seedy Kanyi and Muntaga Momodou Sallah sometimes in 2015, in Banjul and other diverse places while serving in their various capacities as public officers by willful act or omission cause economic loss to the government of the Gambia to the tune of Seven Million and Sixty Nine Thousand, Eight Hundred and Eighty ($7, 069, 880.70) and equivalent to three hundred and twenty nine million four hundred fifty six thousand, four hundred forty one Dalasi (D329, 456, 441.00) by causing the Government of the Gambia to make payment to March Trading which act is injurious, detrimental and damaging to the economy of The Gambia.

The 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th discharged persons were also alleged that, in the same year and place while serving in their various capacities as public officers by willful act or omission cause economic loss to the Government of The Gambia to the tune of three million, six hundred and ten thousand, six hundred and fifty six Dalasi ( D3, 610, 656.00) being monies expended for air tickets and perdiem on due diligence mission to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (the purpose for which was not fulfilled) and signing or causing a contract to be signed with March Trading which act is injurious, detrimental, and damaging to the economy of The Gambia.

The prosecution further alleged on count three that Sira Wally Ndow-Njai, Momodou O.S Badjie, Fafa Sanyang, Cherno Marena, in the same year and places while serving in their various capacities as public officers conspired amongst themselves to commit a felony to wit: by willful act or omission cause economic loss to the government of The Gambia.

Sira Wally Ndow-Njai, Momodou O.S Badjie, Fafa Sanyang, Cherno Marena are further alleged to have in the same year and places while serving in their various capacities as public officers and whilst on due diligence mission to Dubai United Arab Emirates on the competence and capacity of March Trading to supply fuel to the government of The Gambia, willfully neglected to execute such mission in accordance with the Gambia Public Procurement Act.

Count five alleged that Sira Wally Ndow-Njai, Momodou O.S Badjie, Fafa Sanyang, Cherno Marena in the same year and places while serving in their various capacity as public officers and whilst on due diligence mission to Dubai United Arab Emirates on the competence and capacity of March Trading to supply fuel to the Government of The Gambia, willfully omitted to comply with requirements of GPPA.

Momodou O.S Badjie is alleged on count six and seven that in the same year and places while serving as the Managing Director of The Gambia National Petroleum Company (GNPC) willfully neglected to advertise the pre-qualification bidding process for the contract of supply of petroleum to the GNPC as required and in accordance with the Gambia Public Procurement Act.

On count eight Noah Touray was alleged to have in the same year and places while serving as secretary to cabinet in the office of the President, knowing that a file pertaining to the contract with GNPC and March Petroleum could be used in Judicial Proceedings against Sira Wally Ndow-Njai as evidence in court willfully removed and destroyed the said file.