Gambia: State Yet to Finalize On Ex-SG Bah's Abuse of Office Case

The state prosecution led by M. Jobe on Monday told the Banjul Magistrates' Court that the office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice is yet to finalize on the abuse of office trial involving Dr. Njogu L. Bah, former Minister of Presidential Affairs, Secretary General and Head of Civil Service.

The presiding Magistrate Janneh-Njie, on the last adjourned date ordered for Bah to come back to the court in order to answer to the charge, following the state counsel's submission that he does not know whether Bah was served with a hearing notice. He further said that the matter was earlier adjourned for judgment in 2015, but a directive was later passed for the matter to be withdrawn from the court.

Dr Njogu L Bah was previously tried by the then Principal Magistrate Momodou S. Jallow of the same court but the proceeding stopped after Magistrate Jallow set the matter for judgment on 22nd June, 2015. Mr. Bah is standing trial on a single count charge of abuse of office contrary to laws of The Gambia.

The prosecution alleged that the accused person appointed one Ms. Jainaba Jobarteh, a former staff at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as The Gambia's representative to the United Nations in New York without following due procedures whilst he was in office as secretary general and head of Civil Service. He denied the charge.

The case was adjourned to 18th April, 2017 for continuation.