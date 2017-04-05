Sierra Leone: President Koroma Receives Pope of Aladura Church

His Excellency the President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma received the primate of the Church of the Lord (ALADURA) Worldwide, His Eminence Dr Rufus Okikiola Olubiyi Ositelu on Tuesday 4 April 2017, at State House in Freetown.

His Eminence Dr Ositelu is in the country to grace the 70th anniversary of the Church of the Lord (ALADURA) as well as collaborate with the government to supporting and empowering Sierra Leone's women and youth.

President Koroma expressed his gratitude and profound appreciation for the positive contribution of the ALADURA church during the fight against the unprecedented outbreak of the Ebola virus disease in the country. He expressed delight over the interest shown by the Aladura Communion Worldwide (ACW) on youth empowerment, saying that such aspirations are in sync with government's programmes. The President highlighted his government's commitment towards women's and youth empowerment through the establishment of both the Ministry of Youth Affairs and the National Youth Commission with specific mandate to promote youth empowerment and employment nationwide.

President Koroma also noted that more youth have been shepherded into governance and positions of trust across all sectors in the country. The women, he added, have been given the space and appointed into more leadership positions more than ever before adding, that this development is unprecedented in the history of the country. He assured of government's continued support to empower and to motivate the youth of Sierra Leone and set the platform for the future administration of the nation. "I want to state that I am pleased and encouraged by the results shown so far by the youth," he said.

The pope also expressed his gratitude and thanked the President for his leadership in the empowerment of youth, which he said, could be used as a platform to collaborate with the government to make young people more useful and productive. He informed President Koroma about his passion for youth empowerment and intimated him of some of the development work of his organization called Peace, Justice, Empowerment Movement that principally caters for the empowerment of youth and women in society.

The Patriarch blessed the President, the Government and People of Sierra Leone.