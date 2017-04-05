Gambia: Race for Automatic Promotion to Top Flight Continues in GFF 2nd Division

The race for automatic promotion to the country's top flight next season continues in the 2016-2017 Gambia Football Federation second division.

Fortune FC are currently topping the second tier and are determined to win their remaining league matches.

The Farato-based outfit will expect teams behind them such as Banjul United, Lions of Banjul and Wallidan to slip in their upcoming league fixtures in order to gain automatic promotion to the top flight next season.

Mid-table Brufut United, BK Milan, Red Hawks and Interior will contest to win their matches to pile pressure on teams above them in the league and improve their positions.