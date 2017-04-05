5 April 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Race for Automatic Promotion to Top Flight Continues in GFF 2nd Division

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lamin Darboe

The race for automatic promotion to the country's top flight next season continues in the 2016-2017 Gambia Football Federation second division.

Fortune FC are currently topping the second tier and are determined to win their remaining league matches.

The Farato-based outfit will expect teams behind them such as Banjul United, Lions of Banjul and Wallidan to slip in their upcoming league fixtures in order to gain automatic promotion to the top flight next season.

Mid-table Brufut United, BK Milan, Red Hawks and Interior will contest to win their matches to pile pressure on teams above them in the league and improve their positions.

Gambia

Nation Gears Up for Post-Jammeh Polls

The Gambia's first legislative elections since the downfall of Yahya Jammeh are expected to inject democracy into a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.