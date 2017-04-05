Gambian Foreign-Based Players Weekend Round-Up

Kekuta Manneh, Jack Jagne, Balla Musa and Muhamed Keita moved, while both Pa Omar Babou and Madi Fatty scored a brace each over the weekend.

Sweden:

Kebba Ceesay's debut with Dalkurd FF ended with a goalless when Brommapojkarna visited the Domnarvsvallen on Saturday.

Italy:

Lamin Jallow returned to the starting line-up of Trapani when they hosted promotion aspirant Hellas Verona. Lamin could have given Trapani the lead but lost his balance in an open play which the crowd demanded a penalty immediately after Hellas Verona took the lead. Beck beat two defenders before his weak chip shot was paired by the goalkeeper. Tranpani went on to lose 2-0.

China:

Yanbian Funde failed to stop Guangzhou R&F brakes as they still search for their first win in the Chinese Super league. Steves low short in the opening minutes gave Yanbian the hope but Erans 74th minute header handed Yanbian its second defeat in three games.

Israel:

Pa Omar Babou won man of the match performance with a brace against Beitar Tubruk to take his goal tally to 14th in the season.

Ahead off next weekend showdown between Gaira & Pa Omar in Israel's U19 category, Gaira was impressive in the 90 minute against Hapoel Haifa, where he provided an assist in their 2-0 win.

Hamza Barry helped his club Hadjuk Split to beat Inter Zapetsic 3-1 upon returning from national duty.

Senegal;

Former Serekunda United Striker Madi Fatty's brace wasn't enough on Saturday for Niary Tally to beat Casa Sport who came behind to hold the visitors in a 2-2 stalemate. This is Madi's sixth goal in ten league matches in ligue1.

Transfer:

Gambian-born winger/forward Kekuta Manneh, 24, has left Vancouver Whitecaps to join the Black and gold side Columbus Crew SC in a $225,000 which saw central midfielder Tony Tchani move the other way. The former Steve Biko starlet has scored 22 goals in 101 MLS games which 62 starts and provided 12 assists. Keks was presented on Saturday when Columbus hosted Orlando City.

Jack Jagne's four season stint at Börlänge with Dalkurd FF abruptly came to an end on Friday, when he signed for Ljungskile SK on a two-year deal. In his sixth season in Sweden, Jack had scored 27 goals and did six assists.

Gambian -Norwegian forward Muhamed Keita has joined Vålerenga on loan from his nightmarish stay with Lech Poznan till July 2017.

The 26-year-old had a successful spell with Strömsgodset between 2008 and 2014 where he went on to be league champion with current coach Deila.

Balla Musa formerly of Real de Banjul & AC Parma has joined Ali Sowe at US Vibonese.

The winger/forward got serious knee injury during his stay with Parma which ruled him for nine months.