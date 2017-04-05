5 April 2017

Gambia: Brikama Utd Forward Ensa Jarjue in Belgium for Trial

By Lamin Darboe

Brikama United striker Ensa Jarjue is currently in Belgium for trial with Club Bruggs, according to news emanating from the Brikama-based outfit.

The Brikama-based football club prolific striker will be tested by the Belgium top flight club during his stay in Belgium.

Jarjue, a Senegalese born striker, had played crucial role in Brikama United's 2015-2016 Gambia Football Federation FF Cup triumph after beating rivals Bombada 1-0 in the final played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau, on 5 June 2016.

Jarjue's departure for trial in Belgium with Club Bruggs has left Brikama United's striking options weak.

Jarjue will fight to put remarkable performance during the trial in Belgium in order to secure a place in the Bruggs-based club after the trial.

