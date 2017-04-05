Gambia: GPA One Place Above Safety in Gff 1st Domestic League

The 2015-2016 domestic division league champions Gambia Ports Authority are currently struggling one place above the red zone in the 2016-2017 Gambia Football Federation domestic division one league after their wonderful performance in their recent league fixtures.

The ferry boys are with 14 points in thirteen league matches with three games in hand after losing to Hawks 3-2 in the week-sixteen fixtures played at the Banjul KG5 Mini Stadium at the weekend.

Gambia Ports Authority are 18 points behind current league leaders Real De Banjul and second-spot Gambia Armed Forces.

Real De Banjul and Gambia Armed Forces are both with 32 points each but the city-boys have more matches than the soldiers.

Coach Alagie Sarr and his Gambia Ports Authority charges will fight tooth and nail to win their re-scheduled fixtures to improve their position in the league and also boost their dreams of staying in the top flight next season.