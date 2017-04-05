5 April 2017

Gambia: GNPC Officials Freed

By Bruce Asemota

The High Court in Banjul, presided over by Justice Martias O. Agboola, yesterday discharged all the ten accused persons allegedly involved in the crude oil scam amounting to millions of dalasis.

The Judge's declaration came following the intervention of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice through the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) which filed a nolle prosecui for the discountenance of the trial.

The presiding Judge ordered the discharge of the accused persons pursuant to section 64 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

He further ordered that all relevant properties related to the accused persons in the matter be released with immediate effect to them.

It would be recalled that the accused persons; Sira Wally Ndow-Njai, Momodou O.S Badjie, Fafa Sanyang, Cherno Marena, Seedy Kanyi, Muntaga Momodou Sallah, Momodou Taal, Louie Moses Mendy, Noah Touray and Madum Sanyang were indicted with multiple trumped up charges of conspiracy to commit felony, economic crime among others.

The prosecution had called two witnesses to prove the charges against the accused persons in November 2016.

M.B. Abubacarr and O. Danso from the Attorney General Chambers and Ministry of Justice represented the state.

