Nigeria: Nollywood Actress Modupe Oyekunle Dies After Childbirth

By Jayne Augoye

Fast rising Nollywood actress, Modupe Oyekunle, died Tuesday after giving birth to her third child, a baby girl. Her baby survived.

Popularly called Oyinbo because of her complexion, Modupe gave birth to her baby, before giving up the ghost.

She played a prominent role of Sandra in Segun Ogungbe's blockbuster movie, Ibi Giga, among other movies she has acted in.

She was a member of Igi Aloye caucus in Abeokuta, which produced the likes of Odunlade Adekola.

Playground disclosed the news of her death on their Instagram account.

Her colleagues and family are yet to announce her funeral arrangements.

