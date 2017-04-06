Uganda: UEGCL, Makerere Sign Pact to Promote Renewable Energy

Kampala — Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Makerere University College of Engineering, Design, Arts and technology (DEDAT) to develop joint programmes aimed at creating skills in education and training.

At a function held at Makerere University in Kampala on Tuesday, the Vice Chancellor, Prof John Ddumba-Ssentamu and UEGCL chief executive officer, Mr Harrison Mutikanga, signed the five-year MoU through which the two institutions will identify and develop strategies to support and promote studies in specialised fields in the energy sector.

Prof Ssentamu said: "The energy sector is one of the important proponents of our national aspirations to attain the status envisaged by Uganda Vision 2014. Despite these aspirations, we need to adopt more efficient approaches that mitigate the effects of climate change."

He was optimistic that the partnership would expose both university staff and students to climate friendly technologies as the institution moves to establish a vocational centre for renewable energy.

Mr Mutikanga said: "We are confident that this partnership will buttress one of our major aspirations to capacity development in the energy sector which is the establishment of the hydropower training and vocational centre."

Dr Henry Alinaitwe, the principal of CEDAT, said: "As a research based university, this MoU with UEGCL gives us the opportunity to undertake research of the most pressing challenges in the energy sector."

He also revealed that CEDAT was designated the East African centre for renewable energy and energy efficiency.