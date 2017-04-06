Uganda: Community Policing Is Impossible Without Local Councils

editorial

A curfew has been imposed in Masaka and surrounding districts following a spate of heinous night attacks by a criminal gang that has terrorised residents, leaving many dead, injured and several women gang-raped.

Police and other security agencies have deployed night patrols and other security measures to curb the terror. There have been many similar attacks on residents or public officials in various parts of the country.

Some of the freshest incidents include the shooting of Maj Muhammad Kiggundu and his escort about five months ago and the killing of senior police officer Felix Andrew Kaweesi who was gunned down with his bodyguard and driver as he left his residence in Kulambiro near Kampala.

The latest attacks in Masaka District and the neighbourhood show the prevalence of similar incidents elsewhere and also show that our security is deteriorating.

The curfews, roadblocks and night patrols are good emergency measures but they cannot guarantee security of the citizenry sustainably. We must supplement these emergency measures with regular and less energy-consuming strategies.

The police and other security agencies should strengthen their crime intelligence gathering capacities and community policing or surveillance to detect crime and take preemptive responses before criminals strike.

The assailants in the Masaka killings call their victims by name, implying they live in the same area.

This proves the local community has a crucial part to play to weed out crime and this makes the Local Councils (LC) even more relevant.

The LCs and their local defence units are instrumental in neighbourhood surveillance and policing in liaison with police.

The LCs know the residents and watch out for new settlers in their respective areas. Newcomers would be required to report to the LC with a letter from their previous village.

These measures, which were to detect wrong elements existing or sneaking into society, are no more. The LCs are now shadows of their former selves. The local defence system is dead and this has allowed criminals the latitude to roam at will. Even the ones which have been holding out as LCs have no legitimacy to impose their authority, their tenure having expired 11 years ago.

Without new effective LCs in place, fighting crime in communities may prove to be an uphill task for all security agencies combined.

We need new LC structures urgently but they too must do their work of community policing and monitoring to supplement police efforts.