Uganda: One Feared Dead As Police Rescue 4 People From Kabale Mob

Kabale — Police in Kabale District have rescued four people from a mob that attempted to lynch them at Mwanjari ward, Kabale Municipality, on suspicion that they participated in the recent murder of a resident and a plumber at National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC).

The late Denis Kato Bamuheiga was killed as he returned from the burial of his relative past midnight in Kabale District.

The Kabale District police commander, Mr Dickens Bindeeba, said the incident happened on Tuesday at Mwanjari ward in Kabale Town at about 3pm. Mr Bindeeba said the rescued people included two young men and two middle-aged women.

He said another young man only identified as Alex who is feared to have drowned in the nearby stream as he ran away from the mob and the police are still searching for his body. Bruce Tukamushaba Mushakamba, 19, was among those rescued by the police that put out the fire that was already burning his body.

Mr Bindeeba revealed that the two women who were suspected to have been preparing food for the suspected killers were taken to Kabale hospital for treatment.

He also said that one Bosco Tumwine, 17, was also rescued by the police after he sustained several bruises on his body as the mob wanted to lynch him.

"We have called on the police doctor to treat the two male suspects at Kabale Police Station because the mob was threatening to attack any hospital that would admit them," Mr Bindeeba said.

He warned the public against taking the law into their hands and added that the police intelligence team is on the ground to identify the ring leaders of the mob and have them arrested and charged in courts of law.