Uganda: Mutundwe Kirinyabigo Is Slowly Turning Into a Safe Residential Area

Photo: Shabibah Nakirigya /Daily Monitor

Mutundwe Kirinyabigo was named after the slave trade business that used to take place in the area. With the recent developments in the area and the presence of real estate companies, it is slowly turning into a safe residential area.

analysis

Located a few kilometres out of Kampala, Mutundwe Kirinyabigo is a first growing residential area that was initially a slave market.

The area was named after the slave trade business in the 1880s in the area where slave masters used to construct high boundary walls to keep the slaves from escaping. Mutundwe was their main trading centre for traders thus the name, Mutundwe and Kirigyabigo came from the constant need for the slaves to go over the fence and escape.

Francis Muwonge, Chairperson LC 1 said this hill was owned by Stanely Kisingiri and after they signed an agreement with the Godfrey Lukongwa Binaisa, they shared the land that was later transferred to their children when the two died.

"The hill is divided into two districts that is Kampala district Rubaga division and wakiso district Makindye ssabaggabo , it has six villages, three zones which include, Wabiyinja, Mutundwe Kanaala and Kisigula Zone," Muwonge explains.

Land marks in the area

One of the landmarks in the area are the masts in Kanaala zone. Muwonge says that in the past, people used to think there were minerals underneath the masts and they wanted to steal them thus leading to the deployment of security officers in the area up-to-date.

He adds that close to the tower is a football pitch and a mini- barracks that initially belonged to the Binaisa's security personnel.

"The place was affected by the war between Idi Amin and Milton Obote II and this forced people to relocate to other places leaving their homes because the forces used to loot them," Muwonge explains.

Recent developments

Some of the recent developments in the area is the Makindye ssabagabo health centre 111, a mosque, over 10 primary schools, five secondary schools and a bakery among other developments.

Cost of land

Muhammad Kivumbi who has been a resident for more than 30 years says when he relocated to this place, a 50ft by 100ft cost between Shs1 and Shs4m but currently, the price of land shot up to between Shs60m and Shs75m for the same size of land depending on the location.

Rent charges

Renting a single room in the area will cost you Shs80,000 and double-roomed-house goes for between Shs200,000 and Shs150,000, depending on the location.

Security

Francis Muwonge, the LC 1 says the presence of three police posts and one police station in the area in areas of Mutundwe, Nalumunye and Muundwe top hill plus Nateee police station, has helped beef up security in the area.