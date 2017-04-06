Photo: Aminah Bibirye/Daily Monitor

On a mission. Al Masry coach Hossam Hassan leads his team after arriving for the Caf Confederation Cup encounter with Uganda’s KCCA.

Entebbe — A clean sheet against KCCA at Lugogo on Saturday will make Al Masry favourites to seal off the Caf Confederation Cup encounter when the two teams meet in Port Said in seven days.

The Egyptian outfit's coach, Hossam Hassan, however, revealed yesterday that he won't send his team out to sit back and defend. "We want to play good, attacking football," the former iconic striker turned coach, who netted 69 goals for Egypt in 169 matches said.

"We have heard that Kampala (KCCA) is a good team and we have come prepared to face them. We don't want to lose the first leg," revealed the 50-year old, former Al-Ahly, PAOK, Neuchātel, Al Ain, Zamalek, Al-Masry, Tersana and El-Ittihad Alexandria striker.

Hossam's confidence stems from the fact that Al Masry, which ejected Mali side Djoliba to get to this level, jetted in with all the their key players like Ahmed Boska, Islam Salah, Ahmed Ayman Mansour, Osama Azab, Mohamed Hamdi, Abdelaal El-Sayed, Farid Shawki, Ahmed Shoukry, Mohamed El Shami, Abdallah Gomaa and Ahmed Gomaa.

The 33-man contingent was booked at Sheraton Hotel as they plan to kick off their training sessions today.

Ibrahim Hassan, Hossam's twin brother and Al Masry team manager told Daily Monitor they are pleased with the Ugandan 'cool' weather that will allow them play their passing and attacking game.

"It is not in our heads to lose. We will make our best; we want to score here to make it easier in Egypt," Hassan added. The winner between KCCA and Al Masry will make it to the lucrative group stages.

CAF CONFEDERATION CUP

First leg, Saturday, April 8

KCCA vs Al-Masry 4pm (P. Omondi Stadium)

Return leg, Saturday, April 15

Al-Masry vs KCCA (Port Said Stadium)