6 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Hand-Holding Picket in Cape Town to Start Anti-Zuma Protests

A "holding hands" picket outside Parliament on Thursday will mark the start of several protests against President Jacob Zuma.

Capetonians plan to form a human chain to St George's Cathedral, in the first of several protests planned over the next few days to call for Zuma to resign, to prevent him from doing further damage to the country's economy.

This follows his massive Cabinet reshuffle last week, which caused the rand to plunge against the US dollar and contributed to a ratings downgrade.

The picket is expected to begin at 12:00. It will snake down Plein and Spin streets and then back up Adderley and Wale streets to the cathedral.

At 14:00, former finance minister Pravin Gordhan is expected to join speakers at a memorial service in the cathedral for ANC stalwart Ahmed Kathrada, who died last Tuesday.

Later on Thursday, a tented camp "Vukani [Wake up] Mzansi 2" is expected to be erected on the pavement between the Slave Lodge Museum and the cathedral. It will serve as a central point for the pickets and cultural programme expected to last until Saturday morning.

Western Cape ANC spokesperson Yonela Diko said party members would respect the right to participate in civil action, and not stage counter-marches to defend Zuma.

News24

