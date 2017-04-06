6 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Vaccines to Be Used Against Antibiotic Resistant Typhoid

By Lilian Namagembe

Kampala — Uganda is one the three high burden African countries selected to be the first to benefit from the Indian typhoid conjugate vaccine as the world seeks to tame drug-resistant typhoid.

Malawi and Zimbabwe are the other two African countries which have been selected after experiencing major typhoid breakouts in the recent years.

Prof Kathleen M Neuzil, the director of Center for Vaccine Development at University of Maryland in the US, one of the research partners, said the vaccine is currently under trial in Malawi to test whether it is equally effective in Africa.

"If qualified by the World Health Organisation, it will also help to lessen antibiotic resistance besides preventing the typhoid fever," Prof Neuzil said.

Other countries where the same vaccine trials are being conducted include Nepal and Bangladesh, both located on the South India continent.

Prof Neuzil was speaking yesterday on the second day of the three-day 10th International Conference on Typhoid, which opened on Tuesday in Kampala.

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Health minister, said: "The country has developed a robust disease surveillance and response system which helps to identify, treat and report relevant data to the Ministry of Health."

