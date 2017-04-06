6 April 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Two Men Get Lengthy Jail Terms for Sex Crimes in Phalombe

By Maurice Nkawihe

The Phalombe First Grade Magistrate Court on has convicted and sentenced two men to 90 and 114 months imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) respectively on separate defilement charges.

The court jailed 24-year-old Frank Kanyamule of Mukhota village, T/A Mkhumba in Phalombe district for defiling a standard four 15-year-old pupil.

Kanyamule is said to have committed the offence in February this year. Apparently he manipulated the girl with gifts such a wrapper (Chitenje) and other items.

He was caught by some members of the public.

Medical examination confirmed the victim was defiled. Kanyamula pleaded guilty to the defilement charge under Section 138 of the Penal Code.

First Grade Magistrate, Damson Banda on Tuesday April 4 2017 slapped him with seven and half years IHL.

In a related case, the same court has jailed John Hewa, 40, of Thomu village, T/A Nazombe in -the district for nine and half years for repeatedly defiling his 15-year-old step daughter.

The matter came to light on the night of 21st November, 2016.

On the particular night Hewe left his wife in their bedroom on the pretext that he was going outside the house to pee. The wife decided to follow him after waiting for a while only to find him coming out of the girls' bedroom.

When quizzed, he failed to give a convincing reason, and it was the victim who confessed the convict had been defiling her for some time.

Gogo Nazombe Health Centre medical report confirmed the girl had been defiled.

Hewe denied the charge in court insisting he was innocent and was convicted after full trial.

