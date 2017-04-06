Uganda: Defiler Jailed Despite Claiming Impotence

Kampala — A man who claimed to be impotent has been sentenced to eight years in jail for defiling two girls.

Edward Kasozi was convicted on two counts of aggravated defilement committed in September 2011 when he had sexual intercourse with two girls aged eight and six.

During the hearing, Kasozi told court that he was surprised when he was arrested and charged with defilement. "My lord, when I was told I am charged with defilement, it surprised me since three years ago, I fell so sick and became impotent. That is when my wife divorced me and went with our child," Kasozi said.

He was medically examined by the Police Surgeon, Dr Santo Ojala, who stated in his findings that he tried to stimulate the convict but he did not erect.

However, during cross-examination in court, Dr Ojala stated that he did not use scientific methods to test Kasozi's sexual prowess or delve into his social history of whether he had a wife or children but insists the method he used was 90 per cent effective.

High Court Judge Joseph Murangira found Kasozi guilty of defilement basing on a subsequent medical examination report signed by the same Dr Ojala in which he confirmed the accused was normal but did not specify any abnormalities or whether his conclusion of "normal" was in respect of the convict's erectile functionality or mental status.

"... what is available on the record never proved on the balance of probability that Kasozi is impotent," Justice Murangira ruled.

The judge stated that the accused never produced documents to show that he had been seriously sick three years before his arrest nor did he present evidence that his wife divorced.

"I also note that Kasozi's penis was stimulated while he was in detention at Kawempe Police Station while he was experiencing fear, shame from his wife or family members and fear of being imprisoned. Thus he was very much stressed, the penis of such a person cannot so easily gain an erection." Prosecution submitted that in September 2011, the defiled girls were playing at their home courtyard when Kasozi, who was their neighbour, called them.

The girls went to him and he ushered them into an unfinished house in the pretext of giving them a snack.

While inside the house, he ordered them to remove their knickers and threatened to beat them if they made an alarm.

He also undressed and had sexual intercourse with one at a time.

During the identification parade at police, the girls identified Kasozi as the offender out of a group of eight.