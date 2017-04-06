5 April 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: 400+ Houses Demolished North of Sudan Capital

Bahri — Sudanese authorities have demolished more than 400 houses in a village in Bahri, north of the capital Khartoum.

Village elder Maher Habbani, said the authorities arrived at El Hassaniya Saleem village with 17 loaders and 55 police vehicles to remove the houses, which he says they did without warning.

He called on the Attorney-General to intervene to resolve the case. He says that the villagers are resolute to fight for their rights, and demand that their village be re-planned.

Earlier this month, El Gedaref State authorities forcibly removed more than 65 houses in the El Hijra district of Aljubarab west of the town of El Gedaref using bulldozers.

One of the district residents told Radio Dabanga that the police force confronted protesters against the demolition with tear gas and batons. Four people were taken to the hospital an eight were arrested.

