5 April 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Electricity Blackout in South Kordofan Capital

Kadugli — An ongoing electricity blackout has thrown daily life into disarray in Kadugli capital of South Kordofan. Hospitals, state and public institutions, and water supplies are disrupted, and the city is in total darkness at night.

An employee in Kadugli told Radio Dabanga on Monday that in addition to the power cuts, the city is also experiencing another fuel crisis and a rise of consumer goods prices.

The water supply has also been severely disrupted as there is no way to run the water pumps without electricity.

Several demonstrations were staged in Sennar, West Kordofan, and White Nile states from Friday to Sunday last week. Residents went out on the streets to claim their rights to electricity, roads for transport and development of infrastructure.

Kadugli residents have been complaining of a lack of drinking water, electricity, and flour and fuel shortages since the beginning of the year.

