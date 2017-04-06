Uganda: No Talks Between Besigye and Museveni - Ofwono Opondo

Government has dismissed reports of dialogue between President Yoweri Museveni and his political nemesis Dr Kizza Besigye.

This follows press reports quoting Besigye telling Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party members in a workshop in Soroti district that they have reached an agreement to dialogue on the 2016 presidential election audit.

Now government spokesperson, Ofwono Opondo says not the president at an individual level or government at an institutional level has been approached for any dialogue.

Last week, Daily Monitor quoted Katrina Byrenius Rosland, the Swedish foreign ministry spokesperson, saying Sweden had been asked to facilitate possible dialogue in Uganda.

But the government spokesperson, Ofwono Opondo says there is no dialogue whatsoever between Museveni and Besigye.

"That neither the president nor government has approached Mr Besigye or anyone else to solicit for dialogue of election results as Mr Besigye has falsely claimed. There is no mediation efforts by anybody, any country, power, local or international institution.

Since the Swedish government has been mentioned in the media and a particular name of an official, spokesperson of the government of Swedish, She doesn't speak for the government of Uganda. We however would want to challenge the Swedish government in Uganda to come clean today here and now. Who approached them to mediate?", said Opondo.

Ofwono was addressing journalists at the government-owned media centre this morning that the purported election audit doesn't arise since it doesn't conform to the laws of Uganda.

He said it is laughable that Besigye thinks the ruling National Resistance Movement party is willing to discuss Museveni's exit as if he is a criminal.

According to Ofwono, the only ongoing dialogues are that under the Inter party Organization for Dialogue (IPOD) and National Consultative Forum. He said by making such claims, Besigye is seeking to remain relevant through publicity.

Ofwono asked Besigye to concentrate on mobilizing his supporters for next elections, since it's the only time when Museveni's exit can be discussed. He however stated that government was approached by Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) and women groups, to reconcile with aggrieved opposition party members following the 2016 elections.

Ofwono explained that although government considered the advice the process of dialogue hasn't kicked off. He said government is considering implementing reforms suggested by the Supreme court and different organs to improve elections in the country. Besigye contested and lost to Museveni in the February 2016 polls.

Museveni won the by 60.8 percent against Besigye's 35.4 percent. However, Besigye rejected the poll results, saying he had won the polls. He attempted to release parallel elections results but was stopped by police.

He later went ahead and declared himself winner of the polls, which lead to his arrest and subsequent prosecution for treason, a matter, which is before court.