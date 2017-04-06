Somalia: Somali PM Meets With UN Envoy in Mogadishu

The Prime Minister of Somalia Hassan Ali Khaire has met with the United Nations envoy for Somalia Michael Keating at his office in Mogadishu on Wednesday.

During the meeting, PM Khaire and and UN's envoy Michael Keating were reported to have discussed on a range of issues, including the drought, security, corruption and transparency.

"The Cabinet is now in place, President Farmaajo and his government should focus on getting things done with the help of people & international support," said Keating in a Twitter post.

Somali PM has thanked the UN's envoy for his continued support to Somalia.