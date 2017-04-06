President Peter Mutharika has emphasised the need for every Malawian in the country to have access to electricity, saying his government will ensure to provide energy to schools, clinics and homes in the rural areas where the power supply is scarce.

Mutharika made the emphasis in Mulanje during the launch of phase eight of the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP).

The Malawi leader said electricity plays a bigger role in enhancing economic development activities hence making sure that every corner of the country has acces to electric power.

He said the country had not made huge investments in the energy sector for the past 50 years which has somehow delayed the country's development and highlighted that his government is trying to bring in some change by trying to diversify energy production in the country by bringing in other forms and means of energy.

"Electricity is part of our government's biggest agenda as we would like to see to it that people especially in the rural areas have access to electricity to enhance business activities happening in our communities and the country at large," said Mutharika.

The President also highlighted on other developmental activities happening in the country citing the water projects happening in Mangochi and Mulanje and also construction and rehabilitation of several roads in the country including the Zomba- Jali - Chitakale road which is to soon roll out.

Minister of Natural Resources Energy and Mining Bright Msaka SC said that a total of 336 trading centres in the country will benefit from the project in the 8th phase alone.

Msaka assured Malawians that power blackouts are going to be a thing of the past as electricity generation at Nkula and Kapichira is now in full force after the opening of barrage doors at Kamuzu Barrage in Liwonde.

"We reached out to 375 trading centres in phases 1 to 7 but now phase eight has come with a bang as a whole total of 336 trading centres are going to benefit in one phase alone which will be a great achievement for the country", explained Msaka.

According to Msaka, the project is targeting each and every district in the country and a deliberate move to make sure electricity is equally provided has been put in place.

The just launched MAREP phase 8 project is expected to end towards the end of the year 2018.