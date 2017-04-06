5 April 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: U.S. Condemns 'Heinous' Sudan Church Attack

Khartoum — The US Embassy in Khartoum has said it is "deeply saddened by the organised, violent attack on April 3 against church members and school teachers at the Omdurman Evangelical School adjoining Omdurman Presbyterian Church".

One person was killed, another wounded, and 13 others arrested in a police raid on the church school on Monday.

The US Embassy statement says that the church and school were founded by American Presbyterian missionaries in 1924.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the family of belated church elder Yonan Abdullah and we hope for the swift recovery of school teacher Ayoub Komama. We call on security and law enforcement to ensure that all perpetrators involved in this heinous act are brought to justice."

In an unambiguous statement on social media, the embassy says: "Nothing is achieved through violence and intimidation. Freedom of religion is an essential element for lasting peace and reconciliation in any and every society".

