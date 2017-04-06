Sudan: Deadly Sudanese Army-Militia Clash in South Darfur

Kass — Three people have reportedly died when elements of the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group clashed at Yama north of Kass in South Darfur on Monday evening.

A witness told Radio Dabanga that gunmen led by one called Zak,i driving three vehicles on the way from Nierteti to Kass, refused to stop at Yama military gate. The army personnel opened fire on the militiamen, killing two and wounding four others. One soldier was killed.

The witness said the situation was tense in the area and explained that on Tuesday people could not go shopping at Yama weekly market.

On Tuesday, Abdelatif Hamid Eisa was shot dead and Hamid Ibrahim was seriously wounded when gunmen opened fire on a commercial vehicle on its way from Deribat in in East Jebel Marra to El Fasher in North Darfur.

One of the relatives of the deceased told Radio Dabanga that militants riding camels opened fire on a commercial vehicle near Kator at 12.30 am on Tuesday.